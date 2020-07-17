105 degree heat index possible Saturday, forecasters warn

article

Excessive heat is expected to smother the Chicago area on Saturday as temperatures in the mid-90s combine with high humidity to make it feel like 105 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon Saturday to 10 p.m. that night, according to the National Weather Service.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the weather service warned. “Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”

A cold front will push through late Saturday night, bringing a risk of storms, heavy rain and wind. Temperatures could fall to 78 degrees overnight. The chance of rain is 60%.

Sunday is expected to see a high of 88, accompanied by a 40% chance of rain, the weather service said.

On Thursday, the city activated its cooling centers to provide relief from the heat. Some locations are open through Sunday.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP HERE

A full list of where residents can cool down, including libraries, can be found online or by calling 311.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the weather service said in its heat advisory. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”