Expand / Collapse search

11-foot waves expected Friday along Chicago lakeshore

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Weather
Sun-Times Media Wire

Chicago beaches reopen today ahead of Memorial Day weekend

FOX 32's Brittany Garzillo reports...

CHICAGO - Waves up to 11-feet-tall were expected to hit Chicago shores Friday on the first day beaches were expected to reopen since they were closed over a year ago for the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the Chicago Park District was unable to say if beaches would be closed for swimming Friday.

A "beach hazards" alert from the National Weather Service warned of "life-threatening" swimming conditions through Saturday, when waves would lessen to 8-feet tall.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Lori Lightfoot welcomes Chicagoans back to city beaches

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Park District announced Wednesday that beaches would open Friday for the first time since September 2019.

The city on Friday also shut down the lakefront trail between Oak and Ohio streets in Streeterville due to high waves.

Friday was the first time Chicago beaches were allowed to open to the public since Sept. 2, 2019, due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions.

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on May 28th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan takes a peek at this weekend's weather outlook.