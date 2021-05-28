11-foot waves expected Friday along Chicago lakeshore

Waves up to 11-feet-tall were expected to hit Chicago shores Friday on the first day beaches were expected to reopen since they were closed over a year ago for the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the Chicago Park District was unable to say if beaches would be closed for swimming Friday.

A "beach hazards" alert from the National Weather Service warned of "life-threatening" swimming conditions through Saturday, when waves would lessen to 8-feet tall.

The city on Friday also shut down the lakefront trail between Oak and Ohio streets in Streeterville due to high waves.

Friday was the first time Chicago beaches were allowed to open to the public since Sept. 2, 2019, due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions.