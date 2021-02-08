Nearly 3 more inches of snow falls on Chicago, bitter cold to follow

Another round of snow dropped nearly 3 inches on the Chicago area Monday afternoon as forecasters predict the deep freeze to continue for another week.

As of 6 p.m., 2.9 inches were reported at O’Hare Airport and 2 inches were reported at Midway Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Although the snow showers weren’t expected to be major, sub-zero temperatures could worsen road conditions and limit the effectiveness of road treatments, weather service meteorologist Eric Lenning said.

But on the plus side, it’s not expected to be very windy, he said.

Northern Illinois and northwest Indiana were under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m. Monday.

Trace amounts of snow fell Monday morning on Midway International Airport while heavier snow fell south of Chicago. Kankakee recorded 3 inches of snow while Romeoville, southwest of Chicago, had 0.3 inches, according to weather service data.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Meanwhile, the deep freeze showed no signs of leaving.

Daily high temperatures aren’t expected to reach the mid-20s through Friday. And nightly lows are expected to continue to dip below zero, with the possibility for wind chills down to minus 20 degrees.

Dangerously cold temps Monday night into Tuesday.

"We certainly don’t have anything in the next seven days where we’d reach freezing," Lenning said.

Chicago has been hit with several snow storms in the past month. O’Hare has recorded 28.5 inches of snow so far this season, well surpassing the season’s average of 22.9 inches, Lenning said.