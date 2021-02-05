3 more inches of snow possible Saturday as bone-chilling temps hit Chicago

Chicago will experience its coldest period so far this winter as another round of snow hits the area on Saturday.

Between 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. "Dangerously cold" wind chills are also expected then, making it feel like minus 25 degrees.

The blast of cold weather was expected to stay throughout much next week, forecasters said. Sunday night could see wind chills in the single digits or possibly below zero. Monday’s expected high was 16 degrees.

Chicago will likely get a break from the snow during the day Sunday, but another 2 to 4 inches could hit later in the evening, according to the weather service. Monday had a 40% chance of snow, but Tuesday and Wednesday were expected to be partly sunny.

In preparation for the dangerous cold, the weather service urged residents to limit time outside and dress warmly. Chicago also opened its six community centers to serve as warming centers.

The centers, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, are:

Englewood Community Service Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Community Service Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Community Service Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Community Service Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

For more information, residents can call City Services at 311 or visit chicago.gov/fss.

A list of suburban Cook County warming centers can be found here.