45 mph wind gusts to hit Chicago Monday

Chicagoans will see a blustery Monday afternoon and evening as high winds blow into the area.

Strong winds will hit the city from the south and bring gusts up to 45 mph through early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas around Rockford, Waukegan, Elgin and DeKalb could see gusts around 50 mph, the weather service said. Southwest suburban areas will see gusts closer to 30 mph.

Residents were advised to secure or bring loose lightweight objects indoors, the weather service said. Minor tree damage is also possible.

National state and city flags fly on Michigan Avenue Bridge in Chicago, Illinois. (Andrew Woodley/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to dip from a high of 62 to a low of around 47 at night, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s temps are expected to stay warm, with a high near 63 degrees.