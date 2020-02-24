6 inches of heavy, wet snow expected to hit Chicago starting Tuesday: forecasters

Chicago may have been graced with spring-like temperatures over the weekend, but the winter weather is not over.

Six inches of heavy, wet snow could hit the Chicago area starting late Tuesday morning, potentially muddling the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service.

“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact particularly the Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning commutes,” the weather service said in a statement.

Snow could fall as quick as an inch per hour into Tuesday night, the weather service reported.

A winter storm watch is set for Cook, DuPage, Will, La Salle, Kendall and Grundy counties.

But before the storm, a wave of rain will move through the area Monday afternoon.

“An area of rain will spread from south to north across the area today. Tonight, rain changes to snow north, while remaining rain south. Snow moves south over the entire area Tuesday night into Wednesday, then diminishes late in the afternoon,” the weather service said in a statement.

Temperatures will fall from the mid-30s on Monday to around freezing on Tuesday, the weather service predicted.

The forecast calls for brisker temperatures starting Wednesday night, with lows expected around 16 degrees and a high of 24 degrees on Tuesday.