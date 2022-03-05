60s across Chicagoland with a wind advisory, two waves of rain showers expected Saturday

A wind advisory has been issued from 6 p.m. Saturday night until 9 a.m. Sunday.

High winds will accompany the passage of a cold front, set to arrive latter this evening.

But today, temps will push about 25 degrees above normal, but come crashing down as that front pushes through tonight… And winds this evening could max out in the 40 to 50 mph range.

Look for partial sunshine today with temps into the 60s – A 70 may be possible well south!

Saturday night, likely two waves of the showers…the first coming through late this afternoon and early this evening. That line is expected to largely weaken/fall apart as it heads to Chicago.

A second line of showers and thunderstorms will likely make their way through late evening, largely before midnight.

This is the line that will require watching more closely. Chicago is in the MARGINAL RISK ( 1 of 5) of severe weather tonight…mainly for those high winds.

With the I-39 corridor ( west of us) in the slight risk (2 of 5 ) as this front goes by.

Lows will tank into the 30s and 40s before recovering back to near 50 on Sunday.

On Sunday, winds will slowly subside as we go through the morning and into the afternoon. Look for partly cloudy skies and a high near 50.

Come Monday, a risk of rain and snow mixing with a cold high of 36.

Tuesday will see a return of sunshine should return as temps push back into the 40s….the same will largely be true Wednesday and Thursday as well.