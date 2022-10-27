Chicago weather: 60-degree temperatures coming, no snow in sight

article

It's been ten days since the first flakes of snow flew in Chicago this fall. We officially saw our first trace of snow for this winter back on October 17th. It was the earliest first snow of a season since October 4th, 2014 and two weeks before the average first snow of the season.

Snow lovers probably got a little excited. We were in the middle of a stretch of relatively chilly weather for the middle of October. Chicago had eight straight days from October 13th through the 20th with temperatures well below average. It now looks like we will see nearly the opposite pattern kick in starting on Saturday.

For seven straight days starting Saturday and running through next Friday, our model keeps us well above average. The average high for Saturday's date is 60 degrees and that falls to 57 degrees by the following Friday.

The long range forecasts keep this milder pattern coming through and just past at least the first week of November. The 6-10 day temperature outlook has us "likely above" average overall from next Tuesday through the following Saturday. We are in an area of the country with the highest probability of being above average.

The 8-14 day outlook also has us "likely above" average. This covers the period from next Thursday through the following Wednesday.

Don't worry snow lovers. You'll eventually get your chance. The average first date for measurable snow (.1" or more) is less than three weeks away on November 18th. The average first date for an 1" or more of snow comes about three weeks later on December 7th.