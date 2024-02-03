Chicago weather: A week of sunshine, fair temperatures ahead

Chicago is in for a weather treat this week!

Residents can expect partly cloudy and dry conditions overnight Saturday, paving the way for a sunny Sunday.

The real highlight comes midweek, with temperatures soaring into the 50s. Monday and Tuesday promise clear skies, perfect for outdoor activities.

However, Thursday brings a twist, as there's a chance of rain in the forecast.

Despite this, the overall outlook remains positive, offering a break from winter's grip.

Chicagoans can enjoy the emergence of spring-like weather and make the most of the delightful conditions throughout the week.

Keep an eye on updates for the latest on Thursday's potential rain.