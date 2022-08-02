A wilting Wednesday for Chicago then very warm through weekend

July ended up cooler than average but just barely. The month was .1 degree below average overall. Looks like the start of August could be another story.

We started off the month and this week on Monday with temperatures more than 3 degrees above average. Today will be hotter with many spots hitting a high of 90 degrees or more.

Wednesday will bring the worst heat this week. The combination of high heat (highs in the lower to middle 90s) and high humidity will make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees. The GFS model apparent temperature forecast for 2 pm Wednesday has Chicago sweltering in the steamy heat.

Wednesday Afternoon's Apparent Temperature Forecast

Overall, it should remain rather warm after our wilting Wednesday right through the weekend.

The National Blend of Models long range forecast has us sliding into the 70s for highs Thursday and then bouncing back above average (84 degrees) for Friday and this weekend.

We settle into more seasonable warmth next week with highs in the lower 80s. Several of these days will be cooler lakeside.

The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day and 8-14 day temperature outlooks suggest we may stay above average overall through the middle of the month.

The 6-10 day outlook has us outlooked to be "likely above" average overall from this Sunday through the following Thursday.

The 8-14 day outlook has us outlooked to be "leaning above" average overall from next Tuesday through the following Monday.

Notice on both outlooks that the vast majority of the country is favored to be above average.