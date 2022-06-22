Another hot day in store for Chicago with temps in the upper 80s

Midway hit 101 degrees yesterday, marking the third time in a little over a week. Truly remarkable for this early in the season.

Today will not be as hot, but it will still be very warm with upper 80s likely. Humidity levels will drop under clearing skies.

Tonight will be pleasant with lows in the 60s.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Tomorrow will be warmer than normal with mid-to-upper 80s, a little cooler near lakeside areas. Plenty of sun.

Friday we should be close to 90 degrees again with low 90s likely on Saturday. That afternoon, a cold front will arrive which could spark showers and a few storms, followed by a drop in temperatures for a few days.