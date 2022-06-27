Beautiful, idyllic day in store for Chicago Monday

Expect splendiferous weather today with highs a few degrees cooler than normal. We will get to the upper 70s with total sun and low humidity.

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer with abundant sun. Late tomorrow night a few showers could sneak out of Wisconsin but they would be fizzling as they come south.

Wednesday will be mild with sunshine with a cooling breeze off the lake during the afternoon.

Thursday will be hot with low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

The greatest chance for any rain this week will arrive on Friday. Right now the holiday weekend looks dry and pleasant with temps close to normal for early July.