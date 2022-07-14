Beautiful weather in store for Chicago this Thursday

A spectacular Thursday is on the way with perfectly-sunny skies and pleasant temperatures.

Highs reach around 80 degrees with low humidity. It will be a few degrees cooler at the beaches.

Tonight will feature moonlit skies behind some advancing cloud cover.

Rainfall prospects look up for tomorrow but are still in serious question over the weekend. S

howers and storms are likely tomorrow at almost any time. Clouds and rain will hold highs to the upper 70s.

The weekend is trending much drier now but it’s unfortunately not a lock just yet. What is certain is that heat and humidity begin to return Saturday and next week looks hot with 90s returning Tuesday for what may be several days.