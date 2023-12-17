Chicago's weather outlook: Blustery winds and brief snow showers this week

Chicagoans, brace yourselves for wintry weather as we head into the start of the week.

Overnight Sunday, expect the skies to be veiled in clouds, with temperatures dropping into the 20s. But that's just the beginning.

A disturbance is making its way down the lake, and it might just give us snowflakes overnight.

However, before you get too excited about a winter wonderland, it's important to note that any snow accumulation in Chicago is likely to be minimal.

The real showstopper with this system? Intense winds that could gust up to 40 or even 45 mph. These powerful gusts may briefly reduce visibility, particularly during the early morning commute. Keep an eye out for any challenging conditions as you head out the door.

While Chicago may experience some flurries and the occasional snow shower, the primary concern for significant snowfall will be in NW Indiana near the Michigan state line. Here, lake-effect snows are expected to be more common, creating potentially tricky travel conditions.

As we move into Tuesday, the cold temperatures will persist, with highs only reaching into the 30s. But fear not, as a welcome change is on the horizon.

By Wednesday, warmer air will once again grace the Windy City, providing some relief from the winter chill.

So, stay bundled up, keep an eye on the skies, and be cautious during your morning commute!



