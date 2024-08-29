Chicago weather: Warm and muggy with afternoon sun

Chicago will be warm and humid today with clouds this morning yielding to a sunnier afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tonight, a line of showers and storms will approach from the west, likely reaching our viewing area by daybreak in a weakening phase.

As a cold front marches through during the day, it will spark new showers and storms over our southern counties during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s again.

Labor Day weekend looks fabulous with sunshine through the period. Expect temperatures in the mid 80s Saturday, then 70s Sunday and Monday.