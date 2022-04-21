Chicago to hit 70 degrees today in one of the nicest days so far this year

Today will end up being spectacular.

Clouds this morning will clear for a sunny afternoon with highs around 70 degrees. Not too much wind.

Tonight will be dry until well after midnight when showers and storms move into the area. They will be scattered most of the day tomorrow with highs ranging from low 50s far north to low 70s far south.

Showers will exit by evening yielding to what will be our warmest day of the year on Saturday and the first 80-degree day since Oct. 9.

There will be abundant sunshine too. Showers do return Sunday holding temperatures down-closer to 70 in most areas.