Chicago area rocked by power outages after Wednesday's storm

The storm may be over but the impacts are not.

When winds pick up again this morning there may be more downing of trees and limbs with subsequent power outages. Roads will remain just wet as some drizzle falls.

More than 90,000 ComEd customers remained without power Thursday morning after an icy storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout the Chicago area. Here's a breakdown of power outages in the Chicago area as of 6 a.m.:

Cook County: 13,556

DuPage County: 38

Kane County: 14,540

Lake County: 7,402

McHenry County: 31,008

At the height of the storm Wednesday night, more than 100,000 customers were without power.

ComEd said it hoped to have power restored to 80% of affected customers by Thursday evening and the rest by Saturday evening.

The storm brought freezing rain and sleet over much of the Chicago area. Ice accumulation was reported in many areas north of I-88, according to the National Weather Service, with as much as a half-inch just north of the Wisconsin border.

Fog will be an issue this morning with visibilities dropping to near zero in some areas for a few hours before the winds pick up.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lows in the teens except right downtown where low 20s will do. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid to upper 20s and wind chills in the low teens most of the day. There could be some light snow at night-enough to coat the ground in some places.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Saturday begins the next significant warmup when highs reach around 40 degrees taking care of any remaining ice or snow. It will be even warmer on Sunday with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be windy and warmer with mid 50s likely and a good chance of rain. Election Day should be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 40s.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.