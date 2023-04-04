Expand / Collapse search

Chicago area weather: Photos, videos show golf ball-sized hail, trees falling on vehicles

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 3:49PM
Cook County
Vehicles crushed in Logan Square after storm knocks down tree

At least two vehicles were severely damages after powerful storms knocked a tree down Tuesday afternoon in Logan Square.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Numerous photos and videos taken in Chicago and the suburbs Tuesday afternoon showed heavy amounts of hail crashing down as well as trees uprooting and causing damage to several vehicles.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the day as heavy winds and hail rolled through the area.

Hail crashes down in Arlington Heights

A video submitted to FOX 32 Chicago shows heavy amounts of hail in Arlington Heights.

Photos from Logan Square showed a large tree that fell on multiple vehicles.

There was a similar situation in West Humboldt Park Tuesday. A tree fell onto a vehicle and the owner said it caused significant damage.

Additional photos from the suburbs, including Aurora and Arlington Heights, show golf ball-sized hail that came crashing down in the early afternoon.

Video shows hail coming down in Aurora

A video submitted to FOX 32 Chicago from Sheryl Campen shows large amounts of hail crashing down in Aurora.

FOX 32 Meteorologist Emily Wahls said there would be a lull in severe weather until about 7 p.m. Tuesday. 

