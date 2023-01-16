Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week

Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event.

Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.

The warmest part of the day will actually be tonight when upper 40s are realized. That will likely end up being the high for tomorrow around midnight before temps slide back into the upper 30s during the day.

Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy but dry. Wednesday will be around 40 degrees with a few peeks of sun ahead of the next storm system taking aim on our area.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Rain arrives late Wednesday or more likely at night. Into Thursday, there will be a mix of rain and snow but any accumulations (which look light) are currently favored over the northern tier of Illinois counties.

There is still no sign of arctic air in this forecast. Temperatures each of the next seven days will be warmer than normal which including today now stands at 20 in a row.