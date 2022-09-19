Chicago braces for one last blast of summer weather

Storms are done with minimal consequence locally. A couple of reports of large hail mainly in Kane County, and a few spots picked up more than an inch of rainfall.

The rest of day will be mainly sunny and warm with highs not far from 80 degrees. Maybe a tad warmer southwest and a bit cooler lakeside. Humidity levels will be a bit lower.

Tonight will be mostly clear and calm. Lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow the heat surge back with vigor as highs soar into the upper 80s. Can’t rule out an out-of-season 90 degrees.

Watch for a thunderstorm mainly far north in the morning-otherwise abundant sunshine.

What used to look like a hot Wednesday now is a mid-week transition day with cooler air arriving sooner. Highs will still manage the mid to upper 70s but as a cold front plows through, temps will fall amid a few showers and storms. There is a small chance of severe weather that day.

Thursday and Friday will have a much more autumnal feel with highs in the 60s and suburban lows in the mid 40s. The autumnal equinox occurs at 8:03 p.m. on Thursday.

Hurricane Fiona is making landfall about 20 miles south of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic as I write this. Max sustained winds are 85mph. Catastrophic flooding is reported on Puerto Rico along with a territory-wide loss of power.

