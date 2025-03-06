Chicago gets a brief winter break before snow and rain return

The Brief Chicago is sunny and seasonably cool today, with highs in the low to mid-40s and gusty winds up to 30 mph. Snow and a rain/snow mix move in early Friday, with most areas seeing less than an inch, but some spots could get up to 2 inches. A mild weekend leads into a springlike warm-up next week, with highs reaching the 60s by Tuesday.



Chicago is enjoying a sunny and seasonably cool day with highs in the low to mid-40s, but another round of winter weather is on the way by early Friday.

Thursday Forecast

What we know:

Skies have cleared, and while winds are still gusting up to 25-30 mph, today’s sunshine should help melt any lingering dusting of snow from earlier in the week. Temperatures will drop to around freezing tonight as clouds increase ahead of the next system.

Future Forecast

What's next:

By early Friday, snow and a rain/snow mix will move into the area, continuing on and off throughout the day. Most areas will see less than an inch of accumulation, but some spots could pick up 1-2 inches, especially in a narrow band of heavier snow. Highs will be in the upper 30s, and as temperatures drop in the evening, there could be some slushy accumulation, possibly impacting the evening commute.

The weekend will bring sunshine and milder temperatures, with highs in the mid-40s on Saturday and climbing to the low 50s by Sunday.

Next week will feel much more like spring. Monday will be sunny with highs around 60, and Tuesday will be partly sunny with temperatures reaching the low to mid-60s. Another chance for rain returns Wednesday as highs dip back to around 50.