Chicago gets off to a cool start this week
CHICAGO - This week is a reminder why you’re not supposed to plant until after Mother’s Day!
A chilly pattern is establishing itself over the Midwest and Chicago will have a few cool ones to start the week.
Today, skies remain mostly cloudy with temperatures likely falling into the 40s later this afternoon with a chilly breeze.
Tonight, a freeze warning will be in effect for much of our viewing area away from the city.
Tomorrow looks brighter but no warmer. Low 50s. Could be another risk of a frost or freeze into Wednesday morning.
Showers are possible Thursday as milder air begins to move in. We should have a milder weekend with a shot at 70 degrees on Sunday.