Chicago gets off to a cool start this week

This week is a reminder why you’re not supposed to plant until after Mother’s Day!

A chilly pattern is establishing itself over the Midwest and Chicago will have a few cool ones to start the week.

Today, skies remain mostly cloudy with temperatures likely falling into the 40s later this afternoon with a chilly breeze.

Tonight, a freeze warning will be in effect for much of our viewing area away from the city.

Tomorrow looks brighter but no warmer. Low 50s. Could be another risk of a frost or freeze into Wednesday morning.

Showers are possible Thursday as milder air begins to move in. We should have a milder weekend with a shot at 70 degrees on Sunday.