Chicago dodges heavy snow, but flurries still expected Wednesday morning

Though Chicago avoided an all-out snowstorm Tuesday evening, a few inches of snow may still arrive in time for the Wednesday morning commute.

The .7 inches of snow that had accumulated at O’Hare International Airport by midnight Wednesday was a far cry from the six inches of “heavy, wet snow” forecasters had predicted might fall, according to the National Weather Service. However, up to three inches may still arrive by late Wednesday morning, with the potential for more in the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.

The change in fortune can be attributed to a late, unexpected shift in the storm system that was approaching the area, according to weather service meteorologist Lee Carlaw.

Despite the more moderate snowfall, the Chicago area remains under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers are advised to travel with caution during the Wednesday morning commute and “plan on slippery road conditions,” the weather service said.

Wednesday’s temperatures should top out at about 33 degrees, the weather service said, and fall to about 19 degrees at night. Those temperatures are expected to persist throughout the week, with sunny skies providing a respite from the snowfall.

