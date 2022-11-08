Brisk weather in play for Chicago this Election Day

This morning, the solar eclipse is happening under mostly clear skies. A few clouds are holding on, especially southeast of Chicago. Peak will be at 4:59 a.m.

Temps are in the 30s and 40s to start, 50s downtown. This afternoon will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be in the mid 60s and then the low 70s Thursday!

There is a chance for rain Thursday night into early Friday. Friday afternoon, temps will be in the low 40s.

This weekend is brutal withhighs in the upper 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.