Flash flood warning issued for Chicago area after thunderstorms slow morning rush

A flash flood warning has been issued as a wave of thunderstorms rolled through the Chicago area during the morning rush Friday, tying up traffic with standing water and spin-outs.

High water was reported in the westbound lanes of interstates 80 and 94 near Cline and Kennedy, on the Stevenson Expressway near Pulaski, Interstate 355 near the Stevenson, the Ida B. Wells Drive under the Old Post Office and the Hubbard Street tunnel.

The National Weather Service issued the flood warning after about an inch and a half of rain fell overnight at O’Hare International Airport. Showers were expected to continue during the day and for the next few days, with another round of thunderstorms possible Sunday morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

"We won’t get out of this wet pattern this week," said meteorologist Mark Razer.

Advertisement

The flash flood warning includes portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Kane, Kendall, Lee and Will counties. It expires Saturday morning.