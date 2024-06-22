Chicago faces risk of strong storms Saturday night; several watches in effect

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 1:15 a.m. Sunday for Lake County and McHenry County.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for the following counties: Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Lake County.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for the following counties: Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County.

We'll bring more updates on watches and warnings here throughout the night.

The Chicago area remains under a risk for strong storms late Saturday evening and overnight.

The main threats continue to be strong winds and heavy downpours, with conditions expected to continue into the night.

Following the stormy weather, temperatures are expected to drop slightly, accompanied by significantly lower humidity levels on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will top off Sunday at 85 degrees and on Monday we'll see a high of 86 degrees.

We'll keep you updated on any watches or warnings that develop overnight in this article and on-air.