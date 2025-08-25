Chicago weather: Fall-like air returns

The Brief Tranquil weather is expected to continue through the end of the month. Highs will stay in the 70s with mostly sunny skies. A few light showers are possible Thursday with a cold front.



Tranquil weather should continue for the rest of the month-at least. There are no significant storm systems or intense heat in sight.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today will be mostly sunny with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Highs should make it into the low 70s. Barely.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s in outlying communities and low to mid 50s in the city.

Tuesday will be an almost a control C control V of Monday. Wednesday should be noticeably milder with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

There’s a chance for a few light showers on Thursday as the next cold front slides in. Highs will be in the 70s through the weekend.