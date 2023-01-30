Chicago gets off to a chilly start this week with temps in the teens

We open with some light snow, enough to cause some slippery conditions mainly south portions of our viewing area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for roughly the I-80 corridor and points south until 8 a.m. The rest of the day will be very cold with sunshine breaking through. Our high was 18 degrees at midnight.

Mid teens will be it during the afternoon. Tonight will be very cold with most areas below zero. This will especially be the case over the deep snowpack in my neck of the woods where -10° and colder is attainable.

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny but very cold with highs in the mid teens.

The cold eases Wednesday through Thursday with upper 20s to lower 30s. Another shot of very cold air hits Thursday night into Friday before temps rebound to slight-above-normal readings over the weekend. No significant precipitation threats after this morning’s light snow.