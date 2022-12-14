Chicago gets off to a dreary, rainy start Wednesday

Today we are starting with rain, heavy at times, and fog. Temps will be mild today, reaching the mid 40s. Gusty wind to 30 mph today, around 25 mph tomorrow.

During the day we have just scattered light rain expected. This evening the rain is expected to pick up in intensity.

Tonight, we may have some snow mixing in north. Minor accumulation is possible in McHenry County but most do not have any.

The chance for light snow returns tomorrow afternoon with highs only in the upper 30s. We hold onto the chance for light snow Friday too with highs near freezing.

We may see a couple hundredths of an inch of snow between Thursday and Friday. This weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.

We continue in the 20s early next week—chilly air sticking with us.