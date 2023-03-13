Chicago weather gets off to cold start Monday with scattered snow showers

It will sure look and feel more like mid-January than mid-March today. Highs will barely be above freezing and occasional snow showers will fly.

It could be enough to quickly coat the ground and create slick spots. Gusty winds will add to the chill.

Tonight, skies will gradually clear after some evening flurries. The exception will be in northwest Indiana where lake-effect snow could occur.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Tomorrow looks mostly sunny but cold with highs again in the mid 30s. Mid-week moderation ensues with highs in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday then low to mid 50s on Thursday.

Thursday, rain moves in and exits Friday morning to be followed by yet another cold shot for the upcoming weekend.