Chicago gets off to foggy start Thursday before flurries at night

Most if not all of the rain associated with the approaching storm system will miss our viewing area to the south today.

There is some fog around early this morning and some of it is fairly thick. No advisory as of this writing.

Highs have already occurred (43 degrees at O'Hare Airport) with the rest of the stay flat lining in the upper 30s with abundant cloudiness.

Tonight there will be some light snow showers or flurries around with accumulations unlikely. However, overnight into early Friday, lake-effect snow showers will target parts of northwest Indiana where a minor accumulation of an inch or so could occur.

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 30s. Warmer air arrives Saturday with low 40s under mainly sunny skies.

Sunday will be a few degrees milder with clouds on the increase. Rain could move in late Sunday night but it’s more likely for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Despite the showers it will be unseasonably warm with 50 degrees well within reach. Above-normal temps continue through next week with hints of a shot of colder air now appearing for the following weekend.