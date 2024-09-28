Chicago weather: Gusty winds, showers continue as Helene sweeps through Midwest

Remnants of Hurricane Helene were still visible in the Chicago area Saturday morning.

A Beach Hazard Statement was issued for the rest of the weekend in Cook, Lake, Porter and Kenosha counties.

The National Weather Service warned area residents to avoid the lakeshore as the waves reach 6 to 9 feet.

ComEd reported 82 active outages with over 1,000 customers affected as of Saturday morning.

High winds and scattered showers will continue today with a small chance of rain carrying over into Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s today and tomorrow.