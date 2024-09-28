Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Gusty winds, showers continue as Helene sweeps through Midwest

By
Published  September 28, 2024 9:05am CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Gusty winds and showers continue

High winds are causing dangerous conditions at the lakeshore as the remnants of Hurricane Helene bring more wet weather to Chicago.

CHICAGO - Remnants of Hurricane Helene were still visible in the Chicago area Saturday morning.

A Beach Hazard Statement was issued for the rest of the weekend in Cook, Lake, Porter and Kenosha counties. 

The National Weather Service warned area residents to avoid the lakeshore as the waves reach 6 to 9 feet. 

ComEd reported 82 active outages with over 1,000 customers affected as of Saturday morning.

High winds and scattered showers will continue today with a small chance of rain carrying over into Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s today and tomorrow. 