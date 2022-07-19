Chicago heats up Tuesday with temps in the 90s

We hit 89 degrees at O’Hare and 91 degrees at Midway Monday. It will be a few degrees hotter today with abundant sunshine and a gusty breeze.

Humidity levels will not be insane. Tonight will be partly cloudy with mid 70s and a very small chance of a shower overnight. Most areas get nothing.

Tomorrow looks slightly less hot with upper 80s likely and a strong breeze again.

Low 90s return Thursday and Friday with sunny skies and it could be even hotter on Saturday when mid 90s will be possible unless clouds from decaying storms to our north have a greater impact than I believe now.

The highest chance for any area-wide wetting rainfall will be Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temps remain above normal into next week.