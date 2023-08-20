City urges residents to stay cool and safe as heatwave sweeps Chicago — what to know

As scorching temperatures and high humidity grip Chicago, city officials are urging residents to stay safe and cool.

Dangerous heat levels are expected to begin Sunday and persist through the week, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Cooling Centers and Safety Tips

Chicago has activated cooling centers to provide relief from the heat. These cooling areas are available at the city's six community service centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. Additionally, the Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave. will operate as a cooling center on Sunday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cooling center locations include:

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave. (Open 24 Hours)

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

In addition to these cooling centers, residents can find relief from the heat at Chicago Public Library branches and Chicago Park District fieldhouses. Splash pads are also available throughout the city.

During extreme heat, city officials say it's crucial to check on vulnerable individuals, including senior citizens. If you are unable to make contact, you can request a wellbeing check using the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 3-1-1. In the case of a medical emergency related to the heat, the public is advised to call 9-1-1.

The National Weather Service will issue an extreme heat warning if the heat index is expected to exceed 105°-110° for at least two consecutive days.

Heat Safety Tips: