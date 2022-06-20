Chicago kicks off the week with temps in the low 90s

The record high for today is 104 degrees. It won’t be close. However, tomorrow’s record high, also set in 1988, is 101 degrees. We will be close to that one but likely just a few degrees shy.

Today let’s go for low 90s with modest humidity.

Tuesday it’ll be upper 90s and noticeably more humid. Heat advisory possible tomorrow but currently not likely. There is a small chance of a line of showers/storms arriving in the wee hours Wednesday morning.

Temps will ease back a bit Wednesday and Thursday but still be warmer than normal.

Ninety degrees-plus seems likely Friday and Saturday before the next cold front Saturday night which could spark storms, followed by a cool down on Sunday.