Chicago likely to surpass 100 degrees Tuesday

Although it hit 100 degrees twice last week at Midway, Chicago’s official temperature hasn’t reached the century mark since July 6, 2012 — that streak ends today.

The high of 100 degrees will fall one degree shy of the record for this date set back in 1988. Skies will be sunny and humidity will be only modestly higher than Monday, thus no Heat Advisory in our area.

Astronomical summer began when the sun was directly over the Tropic of Cancer at 4:14 a.m. Tonight, a "cold" front noses into the area but timing is not ideal for bringing some needed rainfall for Chicagoland.

That said, the farther northwest one is, the higher the chances are for a shower or storm tonight with severe straight-line wind gusts a low-end possibility.

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Above-normal temps continue with 90+ likely Friday and Saturday before a bona-fide cool down commences Sunday.