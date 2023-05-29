Chicago Memorial Day forecast: Picture perfect holiday weather

Ideal weather for Memorial Day.

Sunshine mixes with some clouds with a warm afternoon. Not windy. Not humid. Highs in thelow 80s except near the lake. Fine tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows not far from 60.

Tomorrow looks partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s away from the lake.

Wednesday and Thursday remain questionable as various computer models now show spotty afternoon showers developing. I’m skeptical that the models are overestimating the amount of moisture in the air available to make it rain.

As it stands now this is the second-driest May on record. Temperatures will range from the mid 80s to around 90 through the weekend. If there are more clouds and showers mid-week, that would hold highs to mid 80s. If it’s drier, then 90s are likely.