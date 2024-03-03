Chicago weather: Monday's storms bring potential risk of hail, tornadoes

Sunday night is the calm before the storm for the Chicago area.

Overnight lows will stay in the mid-50s, paving the way for a breezy and balmy Monday with temperatures likely surpassing 70 degrees.

However, when the evening hours arrive, the weather will take quite a turn.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across the city, bringing multiple threats, including hail and possibly tornadoes.

The good news is it'll be short-lived, as the storms should clear by Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the 50s, which is still well above the normal 41 degrees.

Wednesday will bring mainly sunny skies and temperatures near 50.

Keep your umbrellas handy and keep up to date with the latest weather alerts here.