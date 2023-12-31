Chicago receives chilly welcome to the New Year

As the clock ticks down, and we bid farewell to the old, Chicagoans are gearing up for a frosty welcome to the New Year.

Sunday night will see a sprinkle of snow flurries, accompanied by a few lake effect showers that will linger overnight.

So, if you're stepping out to ring in the New Year, don't forget to grab that cozy scarf and keep an eye out for those snowflakes, as temperatures dip to a cool 30 degrees.

Monday morning will greet us with cloudy skies and daytime highs will stay in the mid-30s.

Looking ahead, the rest of the week will see Chicagoans donning their winter gear, with daytime highs settling comfortably in the 30s.

There will also be dry with mixed cloud cover all week.

Whether you're heading into work or venturing out for errands, make sure to bundle up before you head out the door!



