Severe storms possible for Chicago today

Showers and storms are possible at any time Thursday across Chicago, some could be severe especially late afternoon into the early evening.

Much of the intensity of the later activity will hinge on the morning and any midday storms. The first round is already moving in and Chicagoans need to be ready in case any warnings are issued.

Tornado warnings during the morning are not likely. Highs warm into the 70s and if the atmosphere can recover from the morning action the storms this afternoon could be intense with all storm hazards possible.

Storms will end around 10 p.m., and even sooner for those in the west.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Saturday looks quite chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. There might be a rain or snow shower but no biggie.