Chicago snaps back to freezing temps after brief warm stretch

Yesterday was the warmest day of the year: 58 degrees at O’Hare and a big fat 60 degrees at Midway.

Today? Not so much. Many communities have dropped into the upper 20s this morning and it won’t warm up much this afternoon. Mid 30s most spots.

Could be a flurry here or there too. But the cold doesn’t last. Tomorrow will be several degrees warmer with partly sunny skies.

Then, it’s full-on Spring Fever Saturday as highs soar well into the 60s under partly sunny skies with a gusty southwest wind.

Showers hold off until after dark when a rumble of thunder is possible.

Sunday will be mainly dry and in the 50s. But Sunday night and Monday it all goes to H-E-double-hockey-sticks.

Winter stages a comeback as a two-pronged storm system attacks the area.

The first round is Sunday night which could be a combo of rain and snow, but round two is looking more like an exclusive snow maker and it could be a few inches worth on Monday.

March = Fickle Weather