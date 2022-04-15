Temps to linger in the 50s Friday ahead of an unseasonably cold Easter weekend

At least the hurricane is over. Winds won’t be anywhere near as strong as Thursday but it will still be breezy.

Skies will be mostly but not entirely cloudy with a small chance for a few sprinkles. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight will clear out and be quite chilly with lows near freezing.

The weekend will be mostly to partly sunny and cool with highs both days in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain is likely at night on Easter and there will likely be some wet snowflakes mixed in toward daybreak Monday before anything changes over to just rain showers.

The cooler-than-normal pattern holds until the end of next week with a nice warmup in store that weekend.