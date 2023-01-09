Chicago temps to hit the 40s today with peeks of sunshine

There is some fog in our western viewing area but of greater interest is that we will see some sun today. Highs will warm into the low 40s as well.

There will be no issues tonight with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow there could be a sprinkle or flurry in the morning but more likely not. Skies remain mainly cloudy however with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 40s once again.

The forecast focus this week will be on Thursday and to a lesser extent Friday. A storm system will be nearby-likely bringing a combo of rain and some snow to our area. Temperatures remain marginal for a major snowstorm here but some accumulation is possible especially Thursday night when it’s just cold enough.

Friday could present an opportunity for lake-effect snow showers in our area but it’s far too early to offer a reliable bead on that.

There remains absolutely no arctic air anywhere in sight and if any snow sticks at the end of the week it will be quickly erased as 40s return starting Sunday.