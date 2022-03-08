Chicago temps to hover above freezing Tuesday ahead of late-week snow

Even though there’s nothing really to worry about, I’m worried about the cloud cover today.

We open with clear skies across the far north with temps in the upper teens.

A stubborn deck of stratus clouds has stopped moving from the city south and that has propped temps up in the mid to upper 20s. I’m concerned those clouds may prove much more stubborn to clear away than earlier expected, which would inhibit the warmup there.

I think 40 degrees is a good average for the area today and I hope I’m wrong about the clouds. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with upper 20s. Tomorrow starts with some clouds but sunshine should prevail in the afternoon as highs reach around 40 degrees once again.

The next storm system is trending earlier and less vigorous than it looked yesterday. Snow should move in by Thursday night and exit before the morning commute on Friday. Amounts currently don’t look overly impressive with a general 1-3 inch event appearing likely, similar to what we had Sunday night into Monday.

What follows that snowfall will be an intense but quick shot of polar air which will be at its worst Saturday when morning lows may reach single digits in the suburbs with highs only in the mid 20s, about 20 degrees below normal.

Temps rebound nicely though with 40 plus starting Sunday and 50 degrees within reach on Monday.