Chicago to hit mid-70s today ahead of late-week cooldown

Today will not be as perfectly sunny but every bit as warm, if not a tad warmer, than Tuesday. Mid-70s look like a solid this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance of a sprinkle.

Tomorrow starts mild and dry with highs reaching the low to mid 70s again ahead of a cold front which will spark p.m. showers and lead to a steep drop in temps late in the day from north to south.

Tomorrow night into Friday there will likely be some lake-effect rain showers on the Illinois side.

Friday’s highs will only be in the low to mid 50s, about 20 degrees cooler than recent days. It’s a quick punch of cold though.

Saturday may open with frost/freeze concerns but afternoon highs will be close to 60 degrees. It’s well into the 60s for Sunday with 70+ attainable starting Monday.