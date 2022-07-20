Chicago to near 90 degrees today ahead of steamy weekend

Chicago hit 90 degrees yesterday for the 11th time at O’Hare and 19th time at Midway this year.

Close call today with upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy.

Tomorrow looks sunny as well until late afternoon when it’s possible a small cluster of showers crosses the area. Highs crack 90 degrees.

Friday will be a scorcher with highs in the low to mid 90s and humidity to boot. Saturday looks every bit as hot with mid 90s likely under mainly sunny skies.

Saturday late afternoon or more likely night through early Sunday morning presents by far the "best" chance of any widespread meaningful rainfall around here as a line of storms is likely to cross the area.

There could be some strong to severe weather with this but it’s too far out for any specifics yet. Temps trend down toward seasonal normal starting Sunday.