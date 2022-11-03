Chicago to welcome another sunny, unseasonably warm day

Today will be another beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds may gust to 20-30 mph today.

The chance for rain is back Friday with a few rumbles of thunder and temps seeing highs around 70 degrees.

Friday night and the first half of Saturday will hold the heaviest rain and strongest wind. Gusts could reach 40 or 50 mph with this low pressure system. Temperatures take a dip to the low and mid 60s this weekend.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Sunshine is expected Sunday through at least Wednesday of next week. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for the first half of next week as well.