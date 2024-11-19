Chicago weather: 18th straight day of above-normal temps

The Brief Chicago remains unseasonably warm today with highs near 60 despite gusty winds over 30 mph. Cooler weather arrives tomorrow, with a chance of snowflakes Wednesday evening into Thursday, though little to no accumulation is expected.



There is still some drizzle in the Chicago area but the bigger weather issue is the wind, still gusting to more than 30 mph in spots this morning.

It is unseasonably warm with temps right now near 60. The rest of the day will be cloudy north, partly sunny south with steady temps. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and not as mild with lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A passing light shower is possible in the morning. Then, our attention turns squarely to the much-ballyhooed potential for the season’s first snowflakes. There remains plenty of uncertainty among various computer models but several show snow perhaps as early as Wednesday evening but even more likely on Thursday. It will be difficult for anything to stick especially on roads due to temperatures which might not even reach freezing.

On Thursday a mix of rain and snow seems possible at this juncture. Highs on Thursday will be not far from 40 degrees. Friday-Sunday appear quiet and seasonable with highs perhaps a couple of degrees warmer than normal.

Today will be the 18th day in a row with above-normal temperatures.