Chicago weather: 50s coming this week

Fog is the main issue in Chicago this morning and will likely be again tomorrow morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory is up for the northern suburbs until 10 a.m. as of this writing. It might be expanded farther southwest.

Thus far, visibilities are not that bad in northeastern Illinois but across southern Wisconsin where the fog is moving in from, they are low. Because temperatures are below freezing this could lead to icing problems on some roadways.

The duration of the fog will impact temperatures today. Where fog resides longest (likely north and lakeside), highs will be in the upper 30s. Temps will be in the low to mid 40s elsewhere. A similar temperature regime is likely tomorrow.

Unseasonable warmth arrives Wednesday through Friday when 50+ degrees will be likely. Thursday evening presents the next chance of rainfall in the area which could carry over into Friday morning.