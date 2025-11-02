Chicago weather: 60s make a return to the Chicago area this week

It was a very cold start to our Sunday with temperatures only in the mid to upper 20s for some areas near and south of I-80! Most of Chicagoland woke up in the lower 30s, but Chicago held onto a little more warmth with morning lows in the lower 40s. Fortunately, gusty southwest winds helped bring in some warmer air this afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm into the low to mid 50s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Southwesterly winds will continue gusting around 25 mph overnight.

Sunshine returns on Monday and temperatures will see a nice warming trend. High temperatures will soar to around 60 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

Increasing cloud cover is expected on Tuesday, and there's a very low-end chance for a stray sprinkle. Most areas will end up staying dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures will be warmer than average in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 60s. While cooler air and cloud cover is expected on Thursday, temperatures will still be slightly warmer than normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next rain chance arrives Thursday night and Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Friday, but then colder air arrives just in time for the weekend. Saturday will be in the lower 50s with scattered showers possible and then Sunday may only warm to around 40 degrees.



